BPTT Mayaro night cricket off to exciting start

Bartholomew Lynch (left), president, All Mayaro Sports Foundation; Matthew Pierre (back row- right), Community Liaison Officer, BP TT; and Jameson Rigues (back row- second from right), corporate secretary, AMSF, join the Late Boys cricket team, who emerged as men’s round robin champions at the exciting launch of the 2018 BPTT Mayaro Night Cricket Windball competition.

CRICKET skills and community spirit were the main ingredients on display as the 2018 BP Trinidad and Tobago Mayaro Night Cricket Windball Competition bowled off to an exciting start at the Mayaro Government School Recreation Ground recently.

Expected to be even bigger and better than last year, 17 teams were dressed to the hilt in colourful uniforms as they took part in the march past and round robin competitions.

Officially opening the 2018 cricket season was Joel Primus, Community Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations Advisor, BPTT, “It’s wonderful to see so many teams in their magnificent uniforms, ready to play and win. BPTT has always been an active social investor in this community and the turnout of both teams and supporters is confirmation that this community appreciates our efforts. More than just fun, this competition is focused on developing talent, sporting excellence and community camaraderie. As such, it is with great pride that I announce the official start of this cricket competition.”

“In our constant drive to offer greater opportunities to Mayaro, I want to announce that next year this competition will be launched at the refurbished ground at the BPTT Mayaro Resource Centre. Work on the upgrade will begin soon and this community will benefit from access to an improved facility that has become a hub of community development and empowerment in Mayaro.”

The Mayaro Windball Night Cricket Competition has been sponsored by energy company BP Trinidad and Tobago since 1999 and represents just one aspect of their support for sports development in Mayaro. Managing the league since last year is the All Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF), a community-based non-governmental organisation which has been charged by BPTT with the responsibility of guiding and facilitating sports development in the wider Mayaro region.

According to AMSF’s Corporate Secretary, Jameson Rigues, “This is one of the top sporting competitions in our community and teams from all over Trinidad come here to play in this fun and competitive atmosphere. Win, lose or draw, the teams always compete with respect and discipline and bring excitement and pride to our beautiful community. This competition truly embodies our motto of ‘sport for the enrichment of life’ and we look forward to a bigger and better 2018 competition.”

In addition to main sponsor BPTT, Rigues also thanked the other companies supporting the league, including Laing Sandblasting and Painting Company Limited and B. Ramkissoon Hardware Limited of Rio Claro, as well as supporters and members of the AMSF who assisted in the successful launch of the competition.

Following the march past, the teams were divided into groups and competed for bragging rights as the winners of the round-robin competition that saw teams playing against each other in an intense four-over clash.

Strikers put on an all-round effort to defeat a dangerous Bomb Squad in the female division. In the keenly contested men’s division, Late Boys put on a challenging 33 runs on the board which Cascadoux All Stars could not chase down despite their valiant efforts.

Derick Ramphal, captain of the Siparia-based Late Boys, was elated with his team’s victory, “This win means a lot to us and is the best possible start we could have asked for. We want to win the league and knock-out, but that won’t be easy because all the teams are very strong. This cricket league is first-class and you wouldn’t expect any less from BPTT and the AMSF. We’re glad to be here in Mayaro and look forward to playing and winning in this top-notch cricket competition.”