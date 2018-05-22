Villaroel, Youssef snatch doubles title at Chetwynd tennis

RICKY Villaroel and Daniel Youssef claimed the men’s Over-35 doubles title on the final day of the Chetwynd Lawn Tennis Club Senior Tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

Villaroel and Youssef won the first set 6-4, before wrapping up the match with a 6-3 win in the second set over Akiel Duke and Kerry Ackie.

In the women’s singles final, Carlista Mohammed breezed past Sarah Salandy 6-1, 6-1 and Dunstan Denoon recorded an identical win over Dion Auguste in the men’s Over-35 singles final.

In the men’s Over-60 singles final, Frank Ramudit could not go the distance and handed the title to Athelstan Phillips.

Phillips was leading 6-0, 1-1 when Ramudit had to surrender.

At press time last night, the student invitation singles final, mixed doubles final, men’s Over-35 singles B final and the men’s Over-45 singles final were being contested.