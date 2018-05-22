Vicky and ex-husband can know fate in June

Ravi Arjoonsingh was seen leaving the San Fernando High Court yesterday PHOTO BY: ANSEL JEBODH

CRUISE ship fraud accused Vicky Boodram and ex-husband Ravi Arjoonsingh, could know their fate by mid-June in 109 fraud charges being heard in the San Fernando Magistrates' court.

The State, through special prosecutor Elaine Green, this morning tendered 23 statements from witnesses in the Preliminary Inquiry hearing before senior magistrate Cherril Ann Antoine. Yesterday's hearing saw Green tendering 19.

Three witnesses have since given evidence from the witness box. The charges stemmed from failed cruise ship packages offered by Boodram's company - Boodram's Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruise Limited.

Boodram, who is in custody, sat in the dock this morning with Arjoonsingh, who is on $2 million bail. Boodram is being represented by attorney Jagdeo Singh. Green said that there are no more witness statements to be tendered and Antoine fixed June 5, 6, 11 and 12, for continuing hearing and conclusion of the PI during which legal submissions would be made.

The magistrate can either commit Boodram and Arjoonsingh to stand trial or discharge them.