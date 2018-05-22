USVI rebound to whip Grenada 3-0

US Virgin Islands scored three second half goals to whip Grenada 3-0 in the third match of Group C in the Concacaf Caribbean Women’s Qualifier 2018 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

The both teams had equal exchanges in the first half, squandering several goalscoring opportunities.

The second half had similar pattern to the first until Mia Wright opened the scoring for USVI in the 73rd minute after goalkeeper Connie John misjudged her shot.

Malia Ramdhanny almost tied the game for Grenada but her free-kick hit the crossbar.

In the penultimate minute of the contest, USVI’S captain and the game’s best player Bianca Canizio tapped in a simple shot after goalie John spilled the initial shot making it 2-0.

Two minutes later, USVI’s substitute Tamika Aguilar scored to make 3-0. USVI, coached by TT’s Izler Browne, showed great resilience to rebound from their 10-0 defeat against TT.