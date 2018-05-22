Union head tells MTS staff: Call the police

Flashback: TIWU President Roland Sutherland (L) joins in with MTS workers as they protest outside Parliament building PoS.

Call the police!

That was the advice from Transport and Industrial Workers’ Union (TIWU) president Roland Sutherland to workers of the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) this morning.

Based on agreements with MTS, the company deducts loan and/or mortgage instalments from salaries to be transferred to financial institutions. Many workers complained that their payslips showed deductions were made, but said the company had not sent the payments.

"The company is deducting the money from workers," Sutherland said. "However, it is not reaching the destinations it ought to have reached. We are going to take action. We already told the workers what to do: if people are deducting your money and not sending it to the right places, call the police."