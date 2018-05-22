TT get past stubborn Dominica

TT’s Mariah Shade, left, skips past Dominica’s Kendra Francis during their CONCACAF Women’s World Cup Qualifier, Caribbean Round match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, yesterday.

THE national women’s football team recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Dominica in Group C of the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifier 2018 last night at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

TT’s coach Jamaal Shabazz retained the same 3-5-2 format from the opening game with Summer Arjoon replacing Kedie Johnson in the starting line-up. Shabazz said the formation is ideal for the tournament against opponents who would likely set-up in a defensive position. His prediction was spot on as Dominica hardly showed adventure going forward. The tactic did not pay off as TT started the match briskly and it took them only five minutes to take a 1-0 lead. Defender Jenelle Cunningham notched her second goal of the tournament with a left-footed shot.

Dominica, coached by TT’s Rajesh Latchoo, organised their defensive structure and sat back absorbing the continuous pressure of the TT attack.

But their approach backfired when TT defender Rhea Belgrave headed home a cross from Arjoon in the 36th minute, breaking Dominica’s stubborn defence to give her team a two-goal cushion at half-time.

Karyn ‘Baby’ Forbes scored yet another long range effort, this time from a left sided free-kick in the 53rd minute, for the 3-0 advantage.

After the goal, TT seemed to take their foot off the gas as the game ended sluggishly with both teams showing signs of fatigue from the physical encounter.

TT claimed another three points to sit comfortable at the top of Group C with six following their 10-0 mauling of US Virgin Islands on Saturday evening.