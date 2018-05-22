Sat defends school’s stance on hijab

Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Satnarayan Maharaj. FILE PHOTO

General Secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Sat Maharaj said Lakshmi Girls College was not a training ground for teachers and those trainees who came must accept the school's dress code.

Maharaj was responding to a report of a young Muslim teacher's aide being told to conform to the school's dress code by removing her hijab before entering.

She was told she could not wear her hijab while on the school's compound.

Maharaj said the school was not obligated to train anyone, and anyone who was accepted had to conform to the code of conduct and behaviour of the institution.