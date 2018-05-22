Sammy: Ragoonath brought a lot to the table

Former TTCB CEO Suruj Ragoonath

SURUJ RAGOONATH brought a lot to the table during his tenure as CEO of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB), according to the TTCB first vice-president Dr Allen Sammy.

The 50-year-old Ragoonath recently ended a six-year stint as TTCB CEO without him or his employers officially making a statement.

Ragoonath declined to reveal the reasons for ending his relationship with the local cricket board but two TTCB sources said it was a financial decision.

“We tried to adjust fees but (Ragoonath) had a problem with that, so we have no problem with an amicable parting,” said Sammy, during a telephone interview.

He spoke in glowing terms about Ragoonath, the former TT captain and West Indies opening batsman.

“He brought organisational efficiency,” said Sammy. “He also helped with the operation efficiency.

There were a number of efficiencies which were improved upon – we needed a full-time professional for that. I think what was outstanding was having a good unit going.

“He has other skills too, he has a lot of ideas. He was willing at all times to bring ideas to the board, to make proposals. They would have incorporated a few.”

Sammy said Ragoonath has offered to assist the TTCB in any way possible.

“I don’t mean day to day, but his forte is marketing, although he has other skills,” said Dr Sammy. “I imagine it would be in the area of marketing. I’m sure if we need to look for new marketing strategies, he would be able to offer us some ideas.”

TTCB Chief Operations Officer Dudnath Ramkeesoon and president Azim Bassarath will be sharing the CEO responsibilities “until better could be done,” Sammy said. .

“Until we can get back a full-time CEO, we have to make do. It’s part of the overall cost-cutting. We had to change formats of (local) tournaments. It’s really an overall cost-saving that we’ve actually embarked upon.”

On prospective sponsors, Sammy noted, “We’re still keep talking to people, but a court case was brought against us. People are waiting, they want to know what’s going on, and I suppose rightly so.”