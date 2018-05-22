PM shops for boats while TT drowning in crime

MP for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

WHY is Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley overseas buying boats when the country is facing an upsurge of violent crime, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked in a statement yesterday.

Moonilal said it was a “raw obscenity” for Rowley to be shopping for ocean vessels in Australia, while TT’s homicide rate climbs to a new record. “This is a horribly new low even by the incompetence, grossly misplaced priorities and crude stupidity of the Rowley regime.”

Even as Rowley tours an Australian shipyard, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon’s measures are not working, as the bloody murderous spree continues, Moonilal claimed.

“Dr Rowley’s visit to the shipyard in Perth has taken place without a public invitation to tender, any announced procurement policy or the presence of maritime experts. Further, the Australian company was the supplier of the MV Su, bought by a previous PNM regime for US$53 million and sold as scrap iron in a jumble sale without sailing a single day,” Moonilal charged.

Lamenting Rowley’s frequent overseas trips while the country is in an unprecedented crime siege, Moonilal dubbed him “the Marco Polo of the Caribbean,” after a famed 13th-century Italian explorer/merchant. He said amidst a dreadful national crisis of crime (including homicides, robberies and sexual offences), Rowley remains distant, aloof and indifferent, while Dillon displays tragic ineptitude.

“Under the woefully inept and useless Rowley regime, TT has become one of the most violent societies on earth, with rampant crimes even in previously secured and protected communities. Business places are closing up early and nationals are limiting their social hours as this country has become as blood-splattered as certain brutal war zones.”

Minister Dillon yesterday met with acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams and heads of the nine divisions that make up the Police Service to find out what was being done to tackle the crime situation. “In addition, TT has remained coldly silent on the Venezuelan presidential election farce while several hemispheric countries, including Guyana and St Lucia, have denounced the ‘re-election’ of Nicolas Maduro,” Moonilal said.