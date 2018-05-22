Officers examine footage outside McDonald’s murder scene

Ashmeed Mohammed

Officers of the Homicide Bureau Region One are examining footage obtained from security cameras along Cipriani Boulevard in Port of Spain outside the McDonald's restaurant where branch manager, Ashmeed Mohammed was killed.

Sources disclosed investigators were reviewing the footage as well as employee records as they are following a specific lead.

No one has been held in connection with the murder.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, Mohammed was in his office preparing to leave, when he was confronted by three gunmen wearing bandanas, who shot him repeatedly.

The men escaped in a Nissan Tiida parked outside the restaurant. No motive has been established for the murder.