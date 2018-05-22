Breaking
N Touch
Wednesday 23 May 2018
MP thanks HDC

AROUCA/MALONEY MP Camille Robinson-Regis thanked the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for the way it dealt with people from the Maloney housing community whose failure to regularise their tenancy resulted in their being made to vacate their houses.

In a statement, Robinson-Regis said throughout the exercise, HDC staff demonstrated genuine compassion, always paying attention to those who had legitimate concerns and going beyond the call of duty to help them regularise their tenure.

Robinson-Regis, who is also Planning Minister, said the exercise came after years of consultation with residents and the display of great restraint by the HDC. She added, “It is for this reason that I cannot fault the actions taken by the HDC to bring order to the current situation.”

