MATT to appear before JSC again

MATT vice president Joel Julien

The Media Association (MATT) will appear before a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on May 29 at 10 am at the ANR Robinson Meeting Room, Parliament, Tower D, Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.

The JSC has been appointed to consider and report on the Cybercrime Bill, and this will be MATT's second appearance before it.

For its first appearance on March 13, a steering committee was appointed to guide the approach and strategy of the association in addressing the bill, which has drawn some controversy.

Vice president of MATT Joel Julien said the JSC is expected to be broadcast live and MATT asked all members of the media to follow the proceeding. He said the steering committee is committed to fulfilling its mandate of guiding MATT’s approach and strategy in dealing with the bill , and remained open to all advice and input from members as it resist the problematic clauses.

Chairman of thecommittee Dr Sheila Rampersad will lead the six-member team. Legal adviser to MATT on the bill Dr Emir Crowne and consultant Rishi Maharaj will form part of the team. Julien, the association's immediate past president Francesca Hawkins and Kalifa Clyne, who are all members of the committee, will also attend.