Man who crashed stolen car to appear in court for larceny

POLICE who responded to a road traffic accident on Monday at the Solomon Hochoy Highway arrested the occupant for allegedly stealing the Nissan Sylphy was crashed.

Labourer Kern Maharaj, 32, was expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate today charged with larceny of the motor vehicle.

The Police Service’s Corporate Communications Unit said that on Monday police from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch (THPB) went to the scene of the accident along the northbound lane of the highway, near Indian Trail flyover. On arrival, police saw the car crashed in a ditch with the lone occupant.

Shortly before THPB police went to the accident, San Fernando police received a report of a stolen car. The owner told police that he secured the car at about 5 pm on Monday at Lower Cipero Street, San Fernando. He left and when he returned three-and-a-half hours later, he discovered it missing.