Man dies in Plymouth crash

Tobago recorded its second road fatality for 2018 today when Shondell Williams, 29, succumbed to his injuries at the Scarborough General Hospital after being involved in a car accident in Plymouth.

According to police reports at around 6.35 am, while proceeding west along Bad Hill, in the vicinity of Carla Road, Williams was driving his Tiida PDE 9740 which collided with a Nissan Frontier TBE 7325 driven by Ancil Lincoln also of Plymouth.

They were taken to the Scarborough hospital and both suffered from extensive injuries.

Cpl Hernandez and Cpl Daniel are conducting enquiries.

On January 6, Fitzroy Colthurst, 78, of Trinidad became Tobago’s first road fatality victim. Colthrust succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by a K9 Security Methods company vehicle while attempting to cross the road.