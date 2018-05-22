Law Association’s appeal on Archie allowed

THREE appellate court judges unanimously allowed the Law Association’s appeal of a judge’s decision to shut down its investigation into allegations of misconduct against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Acting Chief Justice Allan Mendonca and Justices of Appeal Peter Jamadar and Nolan Bereaux each gave their own written ruling to explain why they allowed the association's appeal.

They also dismissed Archie's judicial review application.

Although the decision of the court cleared the way for the association to continue with its investigation of the CJ, his attorneys immediately asked for a stay to prevent the body of lawyers from holding its special general meeting to discuss the allegations.

The stay, which was granted until Monday, also extends to the association's legal advisors, who will not be allowed to continue their determination of whether the allegations are sufficient to approach the prime minister to invoke section 137 of the Constitution.

That section sets out the process for the removal of a Chief Justice from office.

On Monday, Archie's attorneys will seek the local appellate court's permission to take their challenge to the Privy Council.

In March, Archie filed a judicial review application to prevent the association from seeking external advice on whether there was sufficient grounds to approach the prime minister to invoke the impeachment provisions of section 137 of the Constitution.

The LATT did its own investigations into allegations in media reports that accused the CJof attempting to persuade judges to change their state-provided security in favour of a private company where his friend Dillian Johnson worked. Archie was also accused of trying to fast-track Housing Development Corporation (HDC) applications for various people.

Archie has only responded to the allegations once and denied discussing judges’ security, but admitted to suggesting people for HDC housing.

Justice Nadia Kangaloo, who presided over the CJ’s lawsuit, held that the actions of the association were illegal.