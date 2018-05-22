Lara takes Richards, 13, to BMW Championship Young golfer heads to England

Brian Lara

LEGENDARY cricketer Brian Charles Lara may have retired 11 years ago but he continues to shine off the field.

Lara, 49, has been invited to participate in the BMW PGA Championship, and as he has done on previous occasions, he will be carrying a young golfer from TT to the tournament.

The lucky youngster is 13 year old Christopher Richards Jr who left for England yesterday for the Championship which tees off on Wednesday and concludes Sunday.

He hopes by exposing our young golfers to such tournaments on the PGA circuit, it would further spark and ignite their passion for the game. His ultimate hope is that these talented youngsters can learn, see and feel the game, so that they will be inspired to continue being avid students of the game and go on to represent this country at the highest level.

“I am very happy to announce that 13 year old golfer Christopher Richards Jr will be accompanying me to England for the Flagship event of the European Tour, the BMW PGA Championship,” Lara said.

Some of the golfers who have benefited from Lara’s benevolence in the past have been Ross Cabral, Zico Correia and young Barbadian, Iz Hustler.

“Whilst there, young Christopher will have the opportunity to meet some of the greatest players in the world, such as Rory Mc Ilroy, Ernie Els, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and many more. He will have the opportunity to observe and learn from some of the professional golf teachers that will be present at the event and hopefully come back with a greater desire to play the game at the highest level.

“We have produced only one true professional golfer in Stephen Ames, who has made us incredibly proud with his achievements. I believe we need more of his kind in this sporting discipline.”

Cabral, one of the young golfers who attended this same event in 2014, described the trip as “the best golfing experience of his life”.

Correria added, “I was twelve at the time and it was a great experience and I will love to go back. My dream is to become a professional golfer and to follow in the footsteps of some of those iconic players that I saw.”

Lara expressed gratitude to all those that helped make the venture possible.

“Previously we were able to fund these youngsters’ trips through the Pearl and Bunty Lara Foundation, however, this year I am very happy that Trotters Restaurant through its owner, Mr. Peter George Jr, with his love for sport, his recognition of the value of sport to our youth and our country’s future, was able to support this initiative through the sponsorship of airline tickets to and from London. Additionally, I am most appreciative to the Varkey Family for their support with our accommodation whilst in England. Finally, I would also like to express my gratitude to the European Tour, especially Mr. Jamie Birkmyre and Suzanne Collins, for the invitation to play in this event.”

This year’s initiative is in conjunction with the Scott Anderson Young Achievers Award. Scott Anderson, before his passing in 2017, dedicated his life to helping the less fortunate and Trinidad and Tobago’s talented young golfers.

Lara said the Scott Anderson golf tournament will be happening soon to continue Scott’s work in ensuring equality for all in the golfing fraternity.