Kamla not concerned over Mickela’s party

Kamla Persad Bissessar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she was not particularly concerned over the formation of a new political party by Mickela Panday and said anyone was entitled to form a party of their own.

Speaking with reporters after the funeral of murdered Uber driver Christopher Mohammed, at the St Anthony's RC Church in Petit Valley this morning, Persad-Bissessar yesterday distanced herself from remarks made by former Agriculture Minister Devant Maharaj, who referred to the party as a "demon child".

"This is a democracy, it is a free country. I see nothing wrong with people expressing their constitutional rights, to worship and associate or join with any political party they so choose."