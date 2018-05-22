‘I am deeply pained’ Kamla tells family of murdered Uber driver

SUPPORT: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar offers support to Alison Mohammed, the mother of Uber driver Christopher Mohammed, who was shot dead on Thursday last week, at his funeral held at the St Anthony’s RC Church, Petit Valley yesterday. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

OPPOSITION LEADER Kamla Persad-Bissessar expressed pain over the murder of Uber driver Christopher Mohammed and offered assistance and support to relatives.

At Mohammed’s funeral at the St Anthony’s RC Church in Petit Valley yesterday, Persad-Bissessar attempted to console grieving relatives by recalling her own experience of losing her brother in a car accident at an early age. She said despite the tragic nature of Christopher’s death, she encouraged his family to find solace in God.

Mohammed was shot dead on Thursday night and his body was found near a panyard at the corner of Mucurapo Road and Ethel Street in St James.

Citing the recent murder of McDonald’s store manager Ashmeed Mohammed on Sunday night, Persad-Bissessar said she was deeply pained by the killings and called on mourners to unite against crime.

“I have no wish to bring politics into this, but as a mother, a grandmother and a citizen, we must join our hands and say this is enough. So many young people being killed. It’s not the natural course of life for this to happen.”

Speaking with reporters after the service, Persad-Bissessar said she was asked by relatives to attend the funeral and vowed to support the family as best as she could through this period. She also criticised government for failing to bring soldiers into a more inclusive role in the fight against crime. She said during her term as prime minister she made the suggestion to grant soldiers the powers of arrest but was rejected by the opposition at the time.

“Too many families are affected by crime and it seems that nothing is being done, but I will be meeting with the Mohammed family at a later time.

“The government is very silent and the home invasions are a whole new arena of crime. The only industry that is flourishing is crime.”

Officiating priest Fr Stephen Geofroy lamented Christopher’s death and called on mourners to extend love and support to each other as they attempt to come to terms with his passing.

In his honour, several members of the Mohammed family wore photos of Christopher on their clothing.