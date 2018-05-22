‘HIT’ IN McDONALD’S Fast food manager gets bullet to head

BAFFLING MURDER: Ashmeed Mohammed, seen in this photo taken on September 17 and posted to his Facebook page, was shot dead in his office at the McDonald’s fast food outlet on Ariapita Boulevard, which he managed, on Sunday night.

POLICE are investigating what they believe was a “hit” on McDonald’s manager Ashmeed Mohammed shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Mohammed, 38, was in his office at the Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain branch of McDonald’s as staff were closing at around 11.45 pm, when three gunmen entered all wearing bandanas over their faces.

One knocked on Mohammed’s door and as he opened it, he was shot once in the head. He died at the scene.

The three exited the fast food outlet and escaped in a silver Nissan Tiida parked nearby. Frightened staff called the police and the Woodbrook Police Post and the Homicide Bureau responded. Staff said the gunmen did not demand any money.

Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday and spoke with Mohammed’s brother Nizam Mohammed, who said he could not understand why anyone would want his brother dead, describing him as a charitable and kind.

“He worked at McDonald’s for little more than six years. He was very dedicated to his job there, and was one of the first workers to start work at the West Mall branch years ago. It was his life, so we don’t know why anyone would want to do this to him. We just don’t know.”

Councillor for Sangre Grande Anil Juteram also visited the centre yesterday to support Mohammed’s relatives, and described him as a quiet, well-mannered man who put his family first. Juteram called on authorities to redouble their efforts in the fight against crime and said the Mohammed family was well respected in the Melajo area of Sangre Grande. “What we need at this time is joint police and army patrols, not just in the ‘hot spot’ areas but all throughout Trinidad. I knew Ashmeed from in the community and I knew him to be a very well-mannered, soft-spoken young man who always placed his family first. We shouldn’t have to live like this.”

Yesterday, Kalifa Duncan, McDonalds’ operations manager, issued a release expressing condolences to Mohammed’s relatives and said the Cipriani Boulevard branch would remain closed until further notice.

The release added, “At McDonald’s we are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague Ashmeed. Our hearts are with his loved ones. Ashmeed was known for his outstanding level of service, enthusiasm and dedication; our team will miss him greatly. We are assisting authorities in their investigation, and they will relay any further information related to the case.” No one has been held in connection with the murder.

The Homicide Bureau is continuing investigations. The murder toll up to press time was 211 as compared to 203 for the same period last year.