Family of Hicks Alexander forgives gunman

THE family of Hicks Alexander, 66, who was shot in the head during a home invasion seven days ago, has forgiven the gunman.

But despite their forgiveness, the family hopes that justice will prevail and the shooter is found and dealt with according to the law.

“We are a forgiving family. We have forgiven this man for what he did to my father.

“But one has to remember there is law and there will be consequences for your actions. My father was shot to his head. He is lucky to be alive,” councillor Maurice Alexander told Newsday yesterday.

To date no arrest has been made. Police continue to question several people.

Maurice said his family is still traumatised by the ordeal but is extremely thankful that his father is alive and continues to fight for his life.

The Siparia/West Fyzabad councillor also said his father was improving as the swelling on his face has decreased.

Alexander remains at the San Fernando General Hospital in serious condition. The bullet entered his jaw and exited through his nose. He is expected to be transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where doctors are expected to do corrective surgery.

Last week Thursday, Alexander, a taxi driver who lives alone, was preparing to leave for work when a gunman entered his Small Trace, Siparia home. The man, with a bandana masking his face, demanded the keys to Alexander’s grey Toyota Altis, beat him then tied his hands and legs. He then put a gun to Alexander’s temple and fired a shot.

But when Alexander raised and turned his head, the bullet miraculously grazed his temple and passed through his jaw. The gunman then ran off. In excruciating pain, Alexander managed to remain conscious, freed himself with a cutlass and got into his taxi. He reversed up a steep 300-foot hill and drove himself to the local health facility, some 15 minutes away, in peak traffic, before he collapsed. Alexander, a taxi driver for the past 40 years, parked his car perfectly in the Siparia Health Centre’s car park before seeking help inside.

PC Gaffar of the Siparia police is investigating.