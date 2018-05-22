Dream Team can’t solve Mystery in CSL T20

Mystery XI’s Nicholas Pooran, left, collects his Man of the Match award after beating Dream Team in the Central Super League T20 recently.

SHERDON PIERRE

MYSTERY XI began their title defence of their Executive Upholstery Central Super League T20 title with a comfortable 31-run victory against Dream Team on Friday evening at the Pierre Road Recreational Ground, Charlieville.

Batting first, Mystery XI posted a challenging score of 167/7 from their allotted 20 overs with talented wicket-keeper/batsman Nicholas Pooran entertaining the large crowd at hand. Man of the Match Pooran had a brisk innings of 61 which included three fours and five towering sixes.

The left-hander shared a fourth wicket partnership of 69 runs with Anthony Alexander who added 29 runs to the scoresheet. Shaquille Johnson chipped in with 27 crucial runs. The young leg spinner, Aaron Maniram, had bowling figures of 2/19 and the promising all-rounder Navin Bidassie took 1/21 for Dream Team.

In reply, Dream Team struggled to cope with the ‘Mystery’ bowling as they were bowled out for 136 runs in the 19th over. The hard-hitting Jesse Bootan gave Dream Team a glimmer of hope with some clean striking, belting a quick-fire 68 runs which included five boundaries and six huge sixes but it was too much work for him in the end. He shared in a fourth wicket partnership of 72 runs with Mathew Patrick who contributed 25 runs.

Terrence Hinds, who was drafted by the Trinbago Knight Riders for CPL 2018, was the main destroyer with bowling figures of 3/13 and Totaram Rampersad took 2/12.

Action continues tonight with All Apaches vs Bamboo All Stars at 7pm.