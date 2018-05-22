Disaster preparedness packages distributed Scotia gives back

Two Scotiabank employees label the disaster relief packages.

FIVE hundred Scotiabank employees, their families and friends came out on Sunday last to oversee distribution of emergency preparedness and relief packages for communities across Trinidad and Tobago. This initiative was embarked upon in commemoration of United Way Trinidad and Tobago’s National Day of Caring 2018.

“Our project this year is a different one, but of utmost need as many times, families that have been impacted by natural disasters and flooding may not have the basic necessities.

These packages will help them to start the process of rebuilding their lives,” stated Stephen Bagnarol, Senior Vice President and Head, Caribbean East and South, Scotiabank.

“We are pleased to be a part of this National Day of Caring initiative for the 5th year. We are committed to helping our communities become better off and that’s why so many of our employees have volunteered their time and donated items.” he continued.

The packages, which were handed over to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), consisted of items that were donated by the Bank’s employee base, as well as purchased by the Bank.

Jaishima Gowandan — Regional Coordinator and Operations Manager at the ODPM commended Scotiabank for undertaking the initiative.

“This initiative is a concrete step and an enormous stride forward in our efforts at building local resilience to hazard impacts. Scotiabank recognises the added value of continuing to support people in the communities…we applaud them for taking a proactive approach…” he indicated.