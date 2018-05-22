Dillon meets with senior cops for crime talks

Minister of National Security discusses crime fighting strategies with heads of police divisions during an extensive meeting at the ministry's headquarters on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain today.

Senior officers of the Port of Spain, Northern, Southern, Western and Central Divisions were engaged in several hours of discussion on crime-fighting strategies with National Security Minister Edmund Dillon and Ag Police Commissioner Stephen Williams at the ministry's headquarters on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain today.

According to a release issued by the ministry this afternoon, the five divisions were those with the highest reported murder rates met with Dillon to provide an update into the success of strategies implemented to treat with crime. Senior officers reported improvements detection rate, firearm seizures, surveillance and monitoring mechanisms as well as community engagement activities.

Dillon also reportedly urged officers to also anchor their strategies along the lines of Prediction, Deterrence, Detection, Prosecution and

Rehabilitation, to achieve long-term results. He also emphasised the importance of the Prediction, Deterrence and Detection pillars in crime-fighting. Dillon also reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to providing adequate financial support to priority areas including the acquisition of new police vehicles, the maintenance of existing ones and challenges related to manpower.