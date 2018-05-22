Debe Hindu gets 25 desks on National Day of Caring

At center, happy students of the Debe Hindu Primary School seated on one of the 25 desk which was donated by Mario's Pizza and PROcom. At left, from Mario's Pizza Amrita Bajnath-Seepersad and Tracy-Ann Bagoo, at right, Marketing Manager of PROcom Asha Maharaj, second right, Principal of Debe Hindu School Usha Rampersad-Gokool. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

PROCESS Components Limited (ProCom) partnered with Mario’s Pizza and donated 25 wooden desks to Debe Hindu SDMS Primary School in Debe on Sunday as part of the National Day of Caring.

The National Day of Caring is an initiative started in 2013 by the non-profit organisation United Way Trinidad and Tobago (UWTT). It is celebrated on the third Sunday in May.

Marketing Manager at ProCom Asha Maharaj yesterday told Newsday that Debe Hindu School was one of the schools identified that needed help.

The school at SS Erin Road had old desks which were falling apart. Maharaj said: "We do sponsorship events for different things. We had sponsored paints for a primary school in Couva. We do CSR events, so we do different things from time to time. It is our way of giving back to the community. "

ProCom, based at Point Lisas Industrial Estate, is a supplier of industrial equipment to the oil and gas industry.