Colombian wins two Sea to Sea titles

Colombian Palmenia Raquel Berrio Agudelo crosses the finish line first among the women in Sunday’s Sea to Sea full marathon in Lambeau.

Alene Reta of the US raised his hands in jubilation as he crossed the finish line first in the 10 kilometre race at the Tobago Sea to Sea event on Saturday. Winning the women’s 10K crown was Colombian Palmenia Raquel Berrio Agudelo who added to her trophy cabinet on Sunday with another impressive victory in the full marathon.

The Colombian won the $8,000 first prize for the 10K which she completed in 35 minutes and 56 seconds.

Palmenia was followed to the finish line by Mary Akor of the US whose effort was timed at 36 minutes and 18 seconds, and Queen Chenge of Kenya placed third. Samantha Shukla of Richard Jones Racing Club, who finished fourth among the women in a time of 40 minutes and 11 seconds, was the first female TT national to cross the finish line. Carissa Douglas of Mason Hall was the top Tobago female, recording a time of 51 minutes and 56 seconds for sixth position among the women and first in the 30 to 39 female age category.

In Sunday’s full marathon, Palmenia added to her 10K crown with success in the full marathon, clocking three hours, three minutes and eight seconds.

Among the men, Venezuelan Pedro Mora took advantage of a bout of cramps suffered by race leader Kenyan Godffrey Mbihia to pass him and claim victory in the overall category in a time of three hours, two minutes and two seconds.

TT’s Curtis Cox placed third 3:02.02, and Mbihia eventually crossed in fifth place in 3:13,12.

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe showed her fitness, completing the half-marathon event in three hours and 31 minutes.

In Saturday’s 10K, Reta completed the course from Bacolet to Lambeau beach in 30 minutes and 29 seconds to claim the male winners prize of $8,000.

Didimo Sanchez of Venezuela was a distant second in 31 minutes and nine seconds, and Richez Perez touched the finish line in 32 minutes and 21 seconds to secure third place

Anthony Phillips of Richard Jones Racing Club, who placed eighth overall, was the first national to complete the predominantly flat race course in a time of 34 minutes and 19 seconds.

The evergreen Kade Sobers of Signal Hill was the first Tobago athlete, crossing the finish line in 36 minutes and 59 seconds for 13th position overall and first in the 50 to 59 age category

The 5km event, which started at Sangsters Hill entrance, saw Lionel Dandrade of Guyana taking first place in 16 minutes and 31 seconds, ahead of home boy Jedial Walters of Hope who crossed second in 16 minutes and 39 seconds, and Kriston Charles of Richard Jones Racing Club who settled for third.

Janiel Bailey of Richard Jones Racing Club was the female 5km winner in a time of 22 minutes and five seconds. Beyonce Moses of Lambeau took second place and Khrystanne George of Belmont secured third position.

The 5km and 10km races attracted 356 runners.