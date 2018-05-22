Businesswoman on $.2 M chicken parts fraud

Gasparillo businesswoman Karen Ali of Gasparillo charged with fraudulent cheques. Photo: Anil Rampersad.

POULTRY businesswoman Karen Ali was arrested by fraud squad detectives on Monday and taken before a magistrate in San Fernando on $.2 million bounce cheque charges.

Ali, 49, of Second Street, Harmony Hall, Gasparillo, is a director of Import Masters Limited of SS Erin Road, Debe, and upon her arrest, was taken to San Fernando Police Station headquarters where she was slapped with two charges of obtaining credit in the sum of $245,485.000. She was escorted before senior magistrate Alicia Chankar who read the charges to her. Ali was not called upon to plead.

The charges, laid by Ag Cpl Cummings, stemmed from allegations that during the period October 4, 2016 to October, 18, 2018 at Gulf View Link Road, La Romaine, Wanilco Trading Ltd sold Import Masters chicken parts valued $490,970.000. The charges alleged that two RBC Royal Bank cheques drawn on the account of Import Masters, were issued to Wanilco, payable at the banks's Pointe-a-Pierre branch.

The charges alleged that the cheques were deposited into Wanilco's account but were returned as dishonoured. A report was made to the Fraud Squad offices and under the leadership of Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie, ASP Ghisyawan, Cpl Saunders and WPC Jointe, enquiries were made and two warrants were obtained for Ali’s arrest.

Attorney Jeevan Andrew Rampersad appeared for Ali and made an application for bail. Chankar granted the woman her own bail in the sum of $300,000 to cover the two charges. She is to reappear on June 18.