Body found in drain in Princes Town

THE decomposing body of a man found in a drain at Barrackpore last Friday has been identified as 55-year-old Lobris Sampson of Iere Village in Princes Town.

Police said Sampson’s employer, a contractor, identified him on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Preliminary reports revealed that Sampson, a driver, was shot once in the back of the head. His body was found face-down in a drain and the hands tied behind the back at Papourie Road, Barrackpore.

A passerby was walking in an area called Trinidad Hill shortly after 3 pm on Friday when the smell led him to the decomposing body. Only a day before the discovery, his employer reported to Mon Repos police that Sampson had goneto do some financial transactions two days earlier using a company car, but could not be contacted after that. Mon Repos police later found the Almera abandoned at the side of the road.

On Sunday, the contractor returned to the station about the car and told police Sampson still had not shown up for work. Police referred him to Homicide Bureau (Region III). Sampson’s relatives, who are abroad, were expected to return home yesterday when an autopsy is scheduled to be done.

Supt Rohan Pardasie is spearheading investigations.