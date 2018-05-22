Body found 5 months ago, confirmed as Anita Mohammed

IDENTIFIED: Freeport mother Anita Mohammed, whose body was found near an oil well five months ago.

THE body of a woman, minus her hands and feet, which was found five months ago in some bushes was today confirmed as that of missing mother of two Anita Mohammed.

The 45-year-old woman of Freeport went missing on December 20. Eight days later, her body was found near No. 9 Petrotrin Field Road near an oil pump. The body was so badly decomposed that visual confirmation of its identity could not be made. While forensic tests were being done on tissue samples, the body remained on ice in the morgue of the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Confirmation of the body's identity was made by a male relative at the Centre. Police are treating Mohammed's death as a homicide.