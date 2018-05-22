Be Careful win Pond Boys Mixed T10

BE CAREFUL defeated Limers to emerge winners of the recent Pond Boys Sports Club T10 Inter Village Mixed Windball Cricket Tournament.

Showstoppers finished in third place ahead of Haniff Bomb Squad who came fourth.

“Player of the Match” in the final was Aneesha Ali Hosein of Limers, and the “Most Disciplined Team” award was copped by Rising Stars.

“Most Outstanding Youth” was Under-15 player Jonathan Jebodh of the President Squad. Wish Monsterz grabbed the “Most Promising Team” prize. The award for the “Most Entertaining Team” went to Novo Stars. The most wickets (male) was won by Waseem Haniff of Haniff Bomb Squad, and the most runs (male) was scored by Wasim Ali of Be Careful.

Most wickets among the females was taken by Aneesha Ali Hosein of Limers who was also adjudged “Woman of the Series”.

The female scoring the most runs was Nyla Amin of Rising Stars, and the “Best Catch of the Series” was snared by Simi Mohammed of the President Squad.

There was also a prize for the hat-trick taken by Wayne Diablo of Show Stoppers.

The Princes Town based Pond Boys Sports Club is continuing to make its mark as an organisation devoted to building and developing their community. At 25 years old, the organisation has a stellar track record of consistent community-building activities which started under the stewardship of first president Farzan Mohammed and founding members Farouk Mohammed and Allimudin Mohammed, with the vision of “let’s develop a playground for the community.”

In a fulfilment of this idea, the former playground can now boast a fully-lit field and a spanking new pavilion, both recent additions, allowing community activities well into the night. One of the first such activities to make full use of the new amenities is the recently concluded inaugural T10 Inter Village Mix Night Windball Cricket tournament, which is a prelude to many more to follow. The T10 Night Cricket tournament featured mixed seven-a-side teams with at least one female and attracted eight teams sporting creative names like Haniff Bomb Squad, Be Careful, Wish Monsterz and others.

The community was entertained in the pavilion by tassa drumming when boundaries were hit, and between overs. Hilarious ball by ball commentary over the PA system further added to the energetic atmosphere and community spirit.

Outstanding individual and team performances were rewarded at the after-match prize distribution ceremony which was followed by fireworks. Celebrations went well into the night and the atmosphere was electric.

President of the club, Shazan “Jimmy” Mohammed, together with his executive has planned a number of other community-building activities, including: T10 cricket tournament; a beautification project for the facility a “Plant-a-tree” drive; Family Sports Day; All Fours competition; ongoing activities like coaching clinics, Zumba classes etc.