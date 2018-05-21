Woman charged for fake kidnapping

CHARGED: Sapna Chinyan, charged with wasting police's time.

A COUVA woman has been granted $5,000 own bail, when she appeared before a Justice of the Peace on Friday for falsely reporting she and her six-year-old son were kidnapped from their home by four men.

Sapna Chinyan, 32, a housewife of Carli Bay Road is charged with wasteful employment of the police and is expected to appear before a Couva Magistrate on Thursday. According to a TTPS release, Couva police received a report that a woman and her child were abducted from their home and taken to a location along the Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay, by four unarmed men of African descent, in a brown Nissan Almera car at 7.30 am on the same day.

It was further reported that the men demanded a $30,000 ransom. The woman later told police she was allowed to leave to collect the ransom

money while the men kept the child. However, during the course of the investigation, CCTV footage revealed to officers that the entire report was false. PC Visham Ramoutar of the Couva CID laid the charge.