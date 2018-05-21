UTT to send home 287 non-academic staff

Education Minster Anthony Garcia PHOTO BY STEFFON DOUGLAS

The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) will be dismissing 287 non-academic staff as part of its restructuring process, reported Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

He was responding to an urgent question in Senate on Monday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on how many people were expected to be retrenched by the UTT.

Garcia said according to information from UTT the university planned to dismiss 59 academic staff, 57 of which had already received dismissal letters. He said 287 non-academic staff were expected to be dismissed.

He reported discussions were still ongoing between the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) and the UTT.

Mark asked if the UTT had provided information as requested by the union on the retrenchment on the 287 non-academic staff. Garcia responded that as part of the negotiation process the union had requested certain bits of information which had been provided by UTT. He said he had facilitated three meetings between the union and UTT in an effort to bring both parties together and at the last meeting the union requested some additional bits of information.

"The UTT is now treating with that information and I have been assured that in the not so distant future that information will be relayed to the union."

Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus said through the National Employment Service employers register with the ministry and unemployed or retrenched people were invited to register with the ministry.

"We invite those who have been retrenched to visit the offices of the Ministry of Labour and they will be given the necessary assistance and guidance where possible."