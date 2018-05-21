TT U-20s lose 2-0 to Costa Rica Latapy praises ‘good all-round performance’

THE national Under-20 men suffered a 2-0 defeat to Costa Rica’s U-20s in their opening encounter at the Guadeloupe Six-Nation Invitational tourney on Saturday evening at the Stade René Serge Nabajoth, Les Abymes

From all accounts, TT gave a decent showing but conceded goals on either side of the half. Costa Rica’s goals were scored by Ronaldo Araya and Yecxy Ramos Jarquim, one a free kick which went in off a deflection and another late in the match which was a well struck effort from some 25 yards out.

TT head coach Russell Latapy described the encounter as a useful exercise for his troops who are preparing for CONCACAF Under-20 World Cup qualifiers in November.

“It was a keenly contested match and a good all-round performance by our boys,” Latapy told TTFA Media.

“Considering also that this was our first international match as a group, and knowing too that we had a few new faces with some of the more regular players being left at home because of exams, I was pleased to see the way we executed certain things on the field and the way we carried ourselves out there against a good Costa Rican team,” Latapy said.

“We conceded the first goal on virtually the final kick of the half and that was due to a lack of experience and composure which will only get better with matches like these. I thought we were solid and we limited Costa Rica’s attacks in our half. In the second half I would say we had the better of the exchanges for the first fifteen to twenty minutes with a couple of good chances to get on the scoresheet but we didn’t take them. Their second goal came came on a quick break up the park and from a resulting corner the player had a really good hit from about 25 yards out. Overall I was satisfied with some aspects of our play and we will be looking to better some areas and have a go at it again in our second match,” Latapy added. TT faced Martinique in their second match yesterday.