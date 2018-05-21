TT trio among Adidas Boost Boston medals Ahye, Richards, Greaux impress…

Michelle-Lee Ahye

NATIONAL sprint queen Michelle-Lee Ahye earned a silver medal yesterday in the women’s 150m event at the Adidas Boost Boston Games in Boston, USA, yesterday.

TT bagged three medals at the Games as Commonwealth champion Jereem Richards and Kyle Greaux earned bronze in the men’s 200m and men’s 150m events respectively.

Ahye, who won gold in the women’s 100m event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia last month, clocked 16.57 seconds to book her spot on the podium. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas, the reigning Commonwealth 200m gold medallist, was still unbeatable despite the 50 less metres, capturing another gold in 16.23 seconds. Rounding off the top three was Jamaican Shashalee Forbes in 16.75 seconds.

Richards, one of the most consistent athletes for TT in the past year, running in lane three, snatched bronze in the men’s 200m event in 20.029.

The Point Fortin native, who is sponsored by Adidas, was edged to the silver by Alonso Edward of Panama, who crossed the finish line in 20.024.

Steven Gardner of Bahamas was a comfortable winner in the five-man event in 19.88. Renny Quow of TT could only finish fifth in 20.78.

Richards is having a memorable year after winning Commonwealth gold in the men’s 200m event in Australia. He followed up that performance with 200m silver in his Diamond League debut in Doha, Qatar, on May 4.

Kyle Greaux of TT also competed at the Boston Games yesterday, capturing bronze in 15.03 in the men’s 150m event. Winning the event was American Noah Lyles in 14.77, and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain took silver in 14.81.

It was a tough meet for TT sprinter Keston Bledman in the men’s 100m event. Bledman was fifth and last in 10.35 in a quality race that featured past and future stars of the event. Zharnel Hughes, 22, of Great Britain claimed gold in 9.99, ahead of South African Akani Simbine in 10.03. Jamaican Yohan Blake looked far from his best as he copped bronze in 10.17, and 35 year old American sprinter Tyson Gay was fourth in 10.29. Hughes is a somewhat of a household name in TT after being disqualified at the Commonwealth Games for impeding Richards in the 200m final.