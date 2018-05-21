Teen shot while visiting girlfriend

A 17-year-old student is now dead after he was shot while visiting his girlfriend in Lodge Road, Couva last night.

According to reports, Kevon Paul, of Rose Hill was fatally shot while standing in the roadway near his girlfriend's Lodge Road, Claxton Bay home. While attempting to make a call in the street, a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up alongside Paul and a gunman exited the driver's side of the car, shooting him several times.

Paul collapsed, as the car sped off. Residents reported hearing the gunshots and notified the police. Officers of the Central Division responded led by ASP Richard Smith. A District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced Paul, dead on the spot.

According to officers, six hours after Paul's death, another shooting incident, believed to be a reprisal was reported in the Lodge Road area, however no deaths were reported.