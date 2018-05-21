Tabla maestro to be honoured in concert

Dexter Raghunanan

THE unexpected death of tabla maestro Dexter Raghunanan, just over a year ago, has left a vacuum in local music. But friends and past students of this icon are getting together next month to celebrate his life and continue his legacy.

Junoon 2: the Dextribute concert will be held at the Southern Academy of Performing Arts (Sapa), San Fernando on June 1, and will feature, among others, Neval Chatelal, Shivannand and Narendra Maharaj, Rana and Susan Mohip, Drs Vinay and Prashant Minocha, Nirmala Sesnarayan, Rooplal G and Ravi Persad. There will also be tributes from artistes from India, the US and Canada all influenced by Raghunanan.

The original Junoon (which means passion in Hindi/Urdu) concert celebrated Raghunanan’s 25th anniversary. That concert was so successful, he pledged to do another. However, he died before that plan could materialise.

One of his former students, Praschant Minocha, who referred to him as “Uncle Dex,” is among the original cast members who have combined their talents to honour his wish by staging the second concert.

Proceeds from the event are not for profit but will be used to start a charitable foundation in his memory. The proceeds from which will be used to assist deserving students wishing to pursue Indian classical music and/or to acquire musical instruments for them.

Minocha said, “When Uncle Dex passed away he left many unfinished projects including a tabla book he wished to publish. His commitment to propagating Indian classical music, and specifically tabla, is incomparable.

“Shortly following his death, several of his close students, friends and family met and we committed to continuing his work in music. It was here that the idea of the Dexter Raghunanan Memorial Foundation was born. The idea of awarding scholarships to deserving music students, providing music instruments for schools, completing his tabla book and bringing foreign artistes to deliver workshops with local music students are just some of the things we intend to pursue through the foundation,” he explained.

Minocha added the selection criteria for the scholarships are yet to be decided.

A committee has been formed to oversee the foundation’s development and includes Raghunanan’s sister Deborah Raghunanan-Sammy, as well as his friends Samin and Manu Rampersad, Naresh Maharaj and Minocha.

He said the concert is a celebration of Raghunanan’s life, from his humble beginning to his great musical achievements.

“He came from a family of very humble means and achieved such greatness throughout the course of his life. He was an ambassador for Indo-Caribbean music and tabla around the world and was a consummate performer and teacher.

“Not only did he have the privilege of accompanying some of the most reputable musicians, such as Pandit Jasraj and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota from the Indian subcontinent, but also he had the honour of being the only local artiste to perform at the Taj Mahal as the opening tabla solo item as part of the concert of the world-renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.”

Raghunanan’s musical journey began under the tutelage of Shri Tensing Ramlakhan on the first set of tablas his grandmother bought for him. He soon became a sought-after accompanist and performer not only in Trinidad but in the region. Starting with just four students, he established his own tabla school in a temple in South Trinidad. Soon, four students had increased to 200.

A former primary school teacher, his love for music took him around the globe and finally settled him in Houston, Texas, where he died last year. His work was recognised by the United States Congress in 2010.

Showtime is 6.30 pm at the Sapa and tickets are available at Little Store, Curepe; Nancy’s Pharmacy, Chaguanas; Praimsingh’s Curepe and Chaguanas; WebmarTT, Grand Bazaar; Rajendra’s Jewellers, Gulf City; Valini’s Drug Store, San Fernando; MS Foodcity, Debe and Dipak Jewellery, Princes Town.

For further details contact: 352-9174, 680-5971 or 678-6891