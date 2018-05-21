Stiff competition at Purple Dragon tourney

Keyanna Farfan from the Arima Dojo of Purple Dragon martial arts school competes on Saturday at the National Cycling Centre, Couva.

SHERDON PIERRE

Adrian Charles and Delicia Bethlemy were crowned the grand sparring champions of the Purple Dragon Fearless Ones Tournament 2018 held on Saturday at the National Cycling Centre, Couva.

Charles, from the Arima dojo, took the top spot ahead of Keifer Sealy of Barataria who had to settle for the silver medal. Atiba Barton copped the bronze medal with a valiant effort.

In the Women`s division, Bethlemy, also from Arima dojo, defeated Ayana Fitzpatrick (Chaguanas) for the gold medal. Jamilla Job grabbed the bronze medal.

There were approximately 500 competitors from several dojos throughout TT participating in the first tournament for the year. There was a superb turnout by both participants as well as supporters who packed the stands. The event, themed “What`s in your belt”, was well organised by the Barataria and Tunapuna Dojos.

In the male 12-14 empty-hand Kata Black belt category, Jules Frances (La Brea) placed first, followed by Adam Pereira (Chaguanas) in second, Justin Pierre (Barataria) third and Joshua Johnston (Gasparillo).

In the female equivalent, Karis Lynch (Tunapuna) won gold, Alisha Roopchan (Princess Town/ Debe) got the silver medal, Kiana Farfan (Arima) captured the bronze medal and Megan Merick (Marabella) came fourth.

The male 15-17 category was won by Brandon Noray (Barataria), bettering Kayode Thompson who was second and Abiola Barnett (Princess Town) who placed third. In the female category, Adiola King (Rosary) grabbed the gold medal, Asha Bartholomew (Marabella) settled for the silver medal, Makelia Wills (Barataria) secured the bronze medal and Jahiliah Williams (Diego Martin) was fourth.

Other results:

Male 18-34 Empty hand Kata- Advance

1. Tariq Granger (Barataria); 2. Rhequimo Leslie (Arima); 3. Curtis Griffith (Barataria); 4. Christopher Hinds

Male 18-34 Empty hand Kata- Black belt

1. Sabir Abdul Malik (St. Anns); 2. Christopher Walton (Gasparillo); 3. Kirk Barker (Barataria); 4. Doncarl Small (Couva)

Female 18-34-Empty hand kata -Black belt

1.Jamilia Job (Barataria); 2. Kaleisha Griffith (Barataria); 3. Rachael Sampson (Marabella); 4. Shade Grandison Noel

Male 18-34 Weapons – Black belt

1. Jabari Goden (Arima); 2. Sabir Abdul Malick (St. Anns); 3. Atiba Barton (Arima); 4. Doncarl Small (Couva)

Female 18-34 Weapons- Black belt

1. Delicia Bethlemy (Arima); 2. Ayana Fitzpatrick (Chaguanas); 3. Jamilla Job (Barataria); 4. Shade Grandison Noel

Male 35+ Empty hand kata male- Black belt

1. Anthony Hanif(Barataria); 2. Bobby Rampaul (Princess Town); 3. Alvin Mills (St. Anns); 4. Andrew Roach (St. Madeline)