SoFit inspires athletes

SoFit health and wellness programme coordinator Innocents Hamilton and Digicel Foundation project coordinator, Diana Mathura-Hobson assist the students during the floor exercise at one of their SoFit session.

OVER 15 students from the Immortelle Centre for Special Education chased away the Monday-morning blues with a SoFit workout session hosted by the Special Olympics of TT (SOTT).

Special Olympics Fitness (SoFit) is part of an overall health and wellness programme. The programme received Digicel Foundation financial support in September 2017 and is designed to improve and encourage healthy lifestyles for people with special needs, their families and caregivers. The programme acquaints the participants with physical activity, weight management, balanced meals, and general health and wellness.

Fire Officer Leon Hazzard and Innocents Hamilton, SoFit programme co-ordinator, facilitated the resistance training session. This type of training will help participants’ muscles to regenerate and grow stronger.

Digicel Foundation project co-ordinator Diana Mathura-Hobson spoke with some of the participants, who said how much they enjoy and look forward to their SoFit sessions because the training inspires them to be better athletes.

Other special-needs schools to benefit from the SoFit Health and Wellness Programme this year are: Goodwill Industries, National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), Lady Hochoy School Gasparillo, Lady Hochoy School, Penal, and the Tobago School for the Deaf, Speech and Language Impaired.

The Digicel Foundation has invested $68,500 in this initiative, which runs for an academic year