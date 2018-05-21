School tells teacher: Take off your hijab

Ministry of Education St Vincent Street. Photo: Jeff Mayers.

A young Muslim woman said she was told by a secondary school principal that she could not wear her hijab while teaching on the school's premises.

She was told this as she took up duty as an On The Job (OJT) teacher at the school, located in East Trinidad.

The teacher said on reporting for work, she was told that she would have to remove the hijab before entering the premises, and could put it back on after school was finished for the day.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said he was unaware of the situation but said this was a free country where every creed and race could function without harassment.

Newsday is trying to contact the principal of the school and the board for comment.