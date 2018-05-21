Ramdin blasts Central into Inter Zone final

DENESH Ramdin slammed a century to lead Central to a crushing 167-run win over North in the semifinals of the National Inter Zone Senior 50-over tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Ramdin struck 101 off 133 deliveries to guide Central to a competitive 293 for six. Ramdin, who struck six fours and one six, was supported by Mark Deyal who scored 59. Bowling for North, Rishaad Harris grabbed 3/49 in 10 overs and Dexter Sween took 2/51. In response, North were bundled out for 126 in 39.4 overs with spin bowler Derone Davis taking 3/18 in seven overs. Anderson Phillip (2/21), Kashtri Singh (2/31) and Imran Khan (2/18) all snatched two wickets for Central. Darren Bravo top scored for North with 23 and Tion Webster pitched in with 19.

The final between Central and South East will be played on Saturday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 10 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES: Central 293/6 (Denesh Ramdin 101, Mark Deyal 59; Rishaad Harris 3/49, Dexter Sween 2/51) vs North 126 (39.4 overs) (Darren Bravo 23, Tion Webster 19; Derone Davis 3/18, Anderson Phillip 2/21, Kashtri Singh 2/31, Imran Khan 2/18). Central won by 167 runs.