PM, give out the ‘old’ HDC houses

THE EDITOR: I heard the new Minister of Housing and Prime Minister say that every person will have a home. I hope that is true and I hope he will use his good office to give homes to people who applied over 30 years ago and are still waiting.

It is a shame that some of these people have reached the pension age and never got a home. I have a relative who applied for a house when she was 29 years old now she is 61 and still waiting. To me that is ridiculous. She is living at the same place as when she applied – her parents’ home.

Why not give out the houses built by the Patrick Manning administration? The PP government did not give them out, neither has the present Government.

The houses are just there deteriorating.

It seems that whatever the PP government built for the benefit of citizens the PNM Government refuses to use and vice versa. That is preposterous and childish by both parties. They must put country first.

The previous housing minister said it would cost the Government $18 million to repair the houses before they could be given out. To me that is foolishness. I hope the present minister lets good sense prevail and gives out those houses as they are and let the individual owners do their own repairs. I am sure that will save the country some money.

Come on Mr Minister of Housing, time to make the people waiting more than 30 years happy.

MODICIA MARTIN

via e-mail