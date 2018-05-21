Mom of murder victim awakened by gunshots

File photo.

What should have been a relaxing Saturday morning for Sharry-Lyn Alexis, turned into a waking nightmare, when she found the dead body of her son, lying on the street outside her San Juan home.

According to reports, Alexis' son, Nicholas Alexis, 27 was standing outside his Laventille Road, San Juan, home at around 2.15 am on Saturday when he was shot and killed by gunmen.

Alexis' mother was asleep inside at the time and awoke after hearing the gunshots. She checked outside and saw the bullet-riddled body of her son.

She called the police and officers of the North Eastern Division responded.

Newsday visited the Forensic Science Centre, St James this morning and spoke to Alexis' relatives who described him as a hard-working, gentle soul who worked hard to provide for his wife and 2-year-old son. Alexis worked as a mason and was not known to have any prior offences with officers.

Officers said they were following a lead into Alexis' murder and believed an arrest was imminent.