McDonald’s Manager killed during suspected hit

Ashmeed Mohammed

Officers of the Homicide Bureau Region one are investigating what they believe to be a suspected hit of McDonald's store manager Ashmeed Mohammed, which took place shortly before midnight last night.

According to reports made to the police, Mohammed, 38, was in his office at the Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain Branch of McDonald's last night, when three gunmen, wearing bandanas over their faces entered the restaurant. One of the men knocked on Mohammed's door and as he opened it, he was shot once in the head.

The trio is said to have escaped in a silver Nissan Tiida, parked outside. Frightened staff reported the incident to the police. Officers of the Woodbrook Police Post and the Homicide Bureau responded.

Staff said that the gunmen did not demand any money from the cash register. No one has been held for the murder thus far.