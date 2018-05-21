Mark: Remove Chief Election Officer immediately

Wade Mark, Opposition senator

Opposition Senator Wade Mark has called for the immediate removal of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) Chief Election Officer.

He was piloting a motion in Senate on Monday calling for legislation to bring the EBC under parliamentary scrutiny.

"A hint of anyone under its watch being compromised or being able to be compromised or to take or blemish the electoral process, wherever that hint is given it is cause for alarm. And that can lead...to serious developments for the stability, for the peace, the good order and the government of our nation."

Mark pointed out the Chief Election Officer was the relative of a sitting minister. Back in October Mark alleged in Senate that Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope was the first cousin of then public administration minister Maxie Cuffie but the EBC has publicly denied this.

Mark said there was unease and public concern about the developments recently at EBC and said the Leader of Government Business must take action to have the Chief Election Officer replaced or removed and have someone put in who was neutral, impartial and cannot be questioned.

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said he was disappointed with Mark's contribution and said his motion was an attempt to attack the Public Service Commission which had taken responsibility for the appointment.

"It was unwarranted, unnecessary and demeans this House."