Man found hanging in Princes Town Police Station

Police at a murder scene in San Fernando earlier this month. File photo

The body of a prisoner was found hanging in a cell at the Princes Town Police Station on Sunday night. Police suspect Reynold Muchiken, 39, may have committed suicide.

Police said Muchiken, of Fairfield Housing Development in Princes Town, went to the station at about 11.30 pm on Sunday after reports of a domestic dispute. They said a a female relative had earlier reported that Muchiken threatened to kill her and had pointed a pellet gun at her.

When he arrived at the station, police told him of the allegationof assault against him, searched him and put him in a cell. About five minutes later, they found him hanging from a bar .

Relatives told police Muchiken was a sickly person and had attempted to take his life several times before.