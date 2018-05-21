Man arrested after jumping airport fence

A Carapo man who claimed he scaled the airport's fence to escape an attack was arrested on Saturday night.

According to reports, the man who was wearing only a pair of three-quarter cut jeans and sneakers was seen running along the tarmac near Gate 14 of the Piarco International Aiport around 9.45pm.

When Airport Authority officers stopped him, he claimed to have been attacked near the UTT ECIAF campus along the Caroni North Bank Road.

He told the officers he managed to jump the fence to elude his attackers.

He is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate today.