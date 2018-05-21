Henry, Simmons golden at Combined meet

Amarley Henry

Amarley Henry of Tobago Jaguars Athletic Club placed first on the weekend in the Boys Under-9 category of the NGC NAAA Combined Events Championship at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Henry amassed 1131 points, clocking 9.62 in the 60m dash, leaping 2.90m in the long jump and throwing the cricket ball 33.73m.

Finishing second was Point Fortin New Jets’ Malik Charles with 1020 points. Charles registered 9.54 seconds in the 60m dash, 2.96m in the long jump and 23.45m in the throw. D’Abadie Progressive AC’s Michael Paul (966 pts) came third with 10.02 in the 60m race, 2.73m in the long jump and 28.57m in the throw.

The Girls Under-9 gold medal was won by Kiwanna Simmons of Laura Pierre Eagles with a total of 585 points. Simmons posted 10.18 seconds in the 60m, 2.32m in the long jump and 10.52m in the throw. Air Bon Sonics’ Kyann Nicholson was second with a tally of 524 points (10.36 seconds/2.34m/8.36m).

In third place was Concorde’s Ella-Marie Young who earned 522 points after clocking 10.80 in the 60m, leaping 2.49m and throwing 9.80m.