HDC to continue evicting illegal occupants

Mr. Brent Lyons is the Managing Director of the Housing Development Corporation PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

IN an effort to secure homes for families in need, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has partnered with the protective service and defence force to evict illegal occupants. The HDC recently evicted a number of squatters from its Maloney Gardens development as part of their ongoing efforts to address the challenge of squatting in its communities.

In a release, the corporation said it will continue in efforts to convert holders of Licence to Occupy and Rent To Own agreements to mortgage arrangments as this will provide them with an estimated $3billion to complete other housing developments and provide affordable shelter opportunities for qualified applicants.

HDC said they will ensure completion of this process and will ensure families who qualify and are in genuine need of public housing will be able to access the units.

Managing Director Brent Lyons said, "The HDC always tries to exercise compassion and understanding for genuine cases. However, the number of illegal occupants has increased over the years and the situation therefore can no longer be tolerated. We will continue with this eviction exercise and subsequently repair those previously occupied units so that they can now be offered to deserving home owners.”