Devant sends UTT to Minister

DEVANT MAHARAJ PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

FORMER cabinet minister Devant Maharaj has filed a formal trade dispute with Trade Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus over the University of Trinidad and Tobago's (UTT's) alleged refusal to meet with his Sanctuary Workers Union (SWU) over the recent dismissal of several UTT lecturers.

In a statement yesterday, Maharaj said that under the Industrial Relations Act, the SWU complained of the alleged wrongful dismissal and the alleged failure/refusal of the UTT to meet with the union and lecturers to address the issue.

He said the minister now has 14 days to respond to the union.

"SWU notes that despite the very public disquiet about the callous and wrongful termination of the UTT lecturers, the Minister of Labour has not been heard on the issue.

"The dismissals of the UTT lecturers were harsh, oppressive and contrary to the principles and practice of good industrial relations and unbecoming for an institution that teaches international best practices in management," Maharaj alleged.