CoP to report on domestic violence by officers

Ag. Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams will be providing a report on cases of domestic violence involving police officers, reported National Security Minister Edmund Dillon.

He was responding to an urgent question in Senate on Monday posed by Opposition Senator Wade mark who had asked that in light of recent reports there was an escalation in the number of allegations of domestic violence by police officers what urgent measures were being implemented to reduce this incidence.

Dillon said: "I am awaiting validation of this from the Commissioner of Police."

He said the Police Service has adopted a zero tolerance approach to every report of domestic violence committed by police officers.

"Each matter is treated with the greatest level of urgency to make sure the matter is thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken against the perpetrators."

He said support for the victim was also provided to the victim through the Victim and Witness Support Unit. He added officers receive training to deal with domestic violence situations and more than 250 officers had been trained in peer counselling as an internal support mechanism.

