Charles: Don’t rely on Maduro

MP for Naparima Rodney Charles PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

THIS country must be more proactive and non-partisan towards crisis-hit Venezuela and not put all our eggs in one political basket, urged Naparima MP Rodney Charles. He commented on Sunday's re-election of President Nicholas Maduro in a low turnout poll that has been widely questioned globally. Charles urged a clear immigration policy, rather than TT turn a blind eye to events in our nearest neighbour.

"While Nicolas Maduro has won a second term in recent controversial elections, our foreign policy towards that country could do with stiff doses of strategic thinking, long term planning bearing in mind possible future scenarios, and decidedly more neutrality.

"As it stands this Rowley administration has put all its eggs in the Maduro basket hoping to capitalize on gas from that country's Dragon field and the 2.7 tcf of natural gas from the cross border Loran/ Manatee field."

Charles asked if it makes sense to put our eggs in only one basket?

"Would our foreign policy in Venezuela not be better served if we had a more nuanced approach in which we were seen more as honest brokers bringing the contending forces together. That way our interests will be better protected whatever happens."

Charles noted TT's special relationship with Venezuela and the idea of non-interference in another nation's affairs, but was concerned about Venezuela's crisis. "We can no longer turn a blind eye to events next door. At the very least we need an immigration policy that would transparently deal with a continuing influx of Venezuelans."

The MP also urged that TT be more pro-active in developing firm energy-links with Guyana and Surinam, in case of failure with TT-Venezuela's energy-links.